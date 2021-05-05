Central York elementary closes for the week due to COVID-19

North Hills Elementary is closed for the rest of this week after recording a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

According to a Central York School District announcement, the elementary has recorded seven COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, putting it past the threshold to require a temporary closure in accordance with state guidelines. The school closed Wednesday, and will reopen to students Monday.

All other Central York schools remain open for in-person instruction. None of the district's remaining six schools have recorded any COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, according to Central York's online dashboard as of Tuesday.

Another local elementary, Highland Elementary with the West Shore School District, closed Tuesday after recording five COVID-19 cases within 14 days. The school is also set to reopen Monday.

The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced that starting May 31, it will lift certain COVID-19 requirements for schools, including the requirement that schools close after recording enough cases within 14 days in areas with substantial transmission. All York County school districts have been following this guidance since November, when each district signed an attestation form agreeing to comply with the requirement.