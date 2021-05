Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Emily (Ruth) and Bruce Markwordt, Jr.: of York, April 30, a son.

Christine (Golihew) and Brant Curtis: of Mount Wolf, May 1, a daughter.

Rameka Price and sherwayne Bourne: of Indiana, May 1, a son.

Abigail Luzier and Jeffrey Geiwitz: of Stewartstown, May 2, a daughter.