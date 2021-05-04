York Dispatch staff win awards in statewide media competition

Several York Dispatch staff members took home awards in the 2021 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's annual Keystone Awards.

Three staff members won a combined four awards and two honorable mentions.

Former county reporter Lindsey O’Laughlin won second in the investigative reporting category for her coverage of the Newberry Township tax collector being banished to the municipality sewer treatment plant.

Sports editor Steve Heiser was awarded first place in the sports and outdoors column category for pieces on York‐Adams athletes opting for smaller schools, state golfers not getting good news from Gov. Tom Wolf and the player-coach bond of high school sports.

Photographer Dawn Sagert took home two first place awards for her photos showcasing graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic and a feature photo of sunshine through fog.

Sagert also received two honorable mention awards for a sports action photo and storm damage.

