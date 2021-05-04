York City Police: 41-year-old shot to death Monday

A 41-year-old person was shot and killed late Monday night in York City, police said.

York City Police responded to a shooting about 11:25 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street, where officers found a person with a single-gunshot wound, according to a department news release.

The victim — identified by authorities as non-binary — later died at 1:15 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a York County Coroner news release.

People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female, according to the Associated Press.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the coroner's release. The victim's identify will be released after family as been notified.

York City police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said investigators don't believe this was a hate crime. This was the third homicide this year in York City.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.

