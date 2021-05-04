Spate of shootings in York: Two shot, one killed in separate attacks Monday

A 19-year-old was shot in a parking lot Monday night in York City, police said.

The victim was shot about 7:15 p.m. in the 900 block Loucks Road, according a York City Police news release.

He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and is expected to live, according to police.

Also on Monday, a 41-year-old person was shot and killed about 11:25 p.m. at a residence in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York City, police said.

There have been six shootings in York City since Tuesday and another shooting in a Spring Garden Township neighborhood Friday night, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.