Spring Garden Police: 70 shots fired in neighborhood shooting

Police need help locating the people involved in a Friday night shooting that showered a Spring Garden Township neighborhood in a hail of bullets, according to a news release.

Spring Garden Township Police responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 600 Block Wheatlyn Drive, where witnesses said multiple people had exchanged gunfire, according to the department.

Police collected 70 shell casings and impounded two vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting, according to the release. There were no injuries but two cars and two homes were damaged, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org. Submit an anonymously tip at www.sgtpd.org.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.