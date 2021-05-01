York City woman charged with attempted homicide in stabbing

A York City woman was arrested Monday after she tried to kill her neighbor by stabbing the woman with a steak knife, according to court documents.

Adrienne Rashawn Grant-Lane, 35, of the 300 block of East Maple Street, is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense harassment.

Grant-Lane is in York County Prison in lieu of a revoked $500,000 bail due to incurring new charges, court records indicate. She was arraigned Monday before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr., and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27 before Haskell.

Police said Grant-Lane has twice threatened the victim this year and "made good on her threats" Monday when she attacked the woman with a steak knife.

During one occasion, Grant-Lane showed up at the victim's workplace and threatened to "choke her out and shoot her," according to charging documents.

The victim reported the threats to police each time, and a no-contact order was issued in March, according to charging documents.

York City Police responded about 9:30 a.m. on Monday to the block of Grant-Lane's residence, where she was being held down by neighbors after she had stabbed the victim, according to court documents.

The unprovoked attacked happened when Grant-Lane exited her back door and climbed over the wooden fence while the woman was cleaning her backyard, charging documents state.

She brandished a metal steak knife and said, "I'm delusional (explicative)" before running after the victim, swinging the knife and attempting to stab her, according to charging documents.

The woman managed to wrestle the knife away from Grant-Lane but was stabbed in the left arm, police said.

The victim was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and Grant-Lane was not injured, state charging documents, which said the attack was captured on the victim's video surveillance.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.