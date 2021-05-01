Woman charged with murder in crash that killed York County man

A 33-year-old woman with a history of heroin use is facing murder and homicide charges following a head-on collision that killed a Lewisberry man Tuesday in Cumberland County.

Krystin Nycole Marchese, of the 200 block of Market Street in Lemoyne, Cumberland County, is charged with murder; vehicular homicide while driving under the influence; vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence; and vehicular homicide. All are felonies.

Marchese also faces possession of drug paraphernalia and fours counts of recklessly endangering another person, which are misdemeanors, as well as an ungraded misdemeanor DUI and two traffic violations.

She was arrested Tuesday and is in Cumberland County Prison without bail, court records indicate.

Marchese was allegedly on her way to buy drugs when she caused a crash that killed 58-year-old Lee Potteiger and injured at least four other people on Routes 11 and 15 in East Pennsboro Township, according to court records.

East Pennsboro Township Police responded about noon Tuesday to North Enola Road and Susquehanna Avenue for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to charging documents.

Police found Marchese sitting inside her 1991 Ford F250 with injuries to her face and arms, according to charging documents. She appeared disoriented and lethargic, police said.

Marchese apologized several times for what happened and told police she is a heroin addict and wasn't supposed to be driving, according to charging documents. Police found multiple syringes and what appeared to be heroin packaging on the driver side floorboard, the criminal complaint alleges.

Marchese was southbound on North Enola Road when her pickup crashed head-on with Potteiger's Lexus, which was northbound and towing a boat at the time of the crash, according to charging documents.

Prior to the fatal collision, the F250 drifted into the center turn lane and sideswiped another car before careening head first into oncoming traffic, according to charging documents. Potteiger was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

"Marchese stated that she was traveling to New Cumberland to meet with someone with the intention of purchasing fentanyl," state charging to documents. "During the interview, Marchese was still very lethargic in her movements and sometimes appeared disoriented. At one point during the interview Marchese was unable to keep her eyes open and began falling asleep."

Marchese told police at Holy Spirit Hospital she is a heroin and fentanyl addict but hadn't used in approximately 48 hours and was going through severe withdrawal symptoms, according to charging documents. Marchese said she used suboxone the night before, took two Xanax pills and slept approximately 4 to 5 hours, the documents say.