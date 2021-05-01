Saturday update: 159 new COVID-19 cases reported in York County

The number of COVID19 cases in York County hit 44,286 on Saturday, an increase of 159 cases over the day prior.

There have been 149,557 patients in the county who have tested negative for the virus, about 3.4% of the total 4,401,685 negative patients in the state, according to the state Health Department.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, leaving the death toll at 783 since the outbreak began.

Statewide, there were 3,100 additional cases, bringing the total to 1,154,105. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 35 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 26,253.

As of Saturday, there were about 32.3 million COVID-19 cases and 576,300 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 151.5 million cases and 3.1 million deaths.

Editor's Note: Graphs showing the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths for York County sometimes have different day-to-day totals than the numbers reported in The York Dispatch’s daily COVID-19 updates because of the way the data is reported to the state Department of Health.