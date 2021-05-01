Rolling roadblocks planned next week for I-83 in York County

Rolling roadblocks are scheduled for Tuesday on Interstate 83 between Exit 16 (Queen Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30), according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation new release.

There will be three rolling roadblocks from approximately 9 a.m. until about noon in each direction of I-83 for surveying operations, according to the release.

The first roadblock will begin at Exit 16 and proceed northbound on I-83 to Exit 21, according to the release, then switch to the southbound direction from Exit 21 to Exit 16.

This will be repeated until three passes are completed in each direction, according to the release. Ramps to I-83 will be blocked within the work area.

Motorists in York County are advised plan extra time for their travels or seek alternate routes since delays are expected, according to the release.

This work is weather permitting, according to the release, and rain dates are set for the same hours on Wednesday or Thursday.