27-year-old woman injured in Friday night shooting in York City

A 27-year-old woman was shot Friday in York City, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. in the 900 block West Locust Street, police said.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to the release.

This is the fourth shooting this week in York City, according to police. There were three shootings Tuesday that left a total of four people with injuries, according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting Tuesday morning in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, according to police.

Then a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old suffered injuries during a shooting Tuesday evening, in the 900 block of Heiges Avenue, according to police.

A 29-year-old man also suffered injuries in a separate, simultaneous shooting Tuesday evening, according to police.