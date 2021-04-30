York City Police find vehicle in Tuesday shooting

Police have found a vehicle connected to a Tuesday shooting in York City that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police found a black 2010 Ford Fusion thanks to help from the public. Investigators believe the suspected vehicle was used during the shooting about 10 a.m. at the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting and was in stable condition, according to York City Police.

