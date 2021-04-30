York City Police arrested two more teens in robbery spree

Police have charged two more teens in a half-hour armed-robbery spree last week in York City, according to a news release.

York City Police charged Alexander Chamorro, 17, and Ethan Rosenboro, 15, as adults with armed robbery, according to a Thursday department news police.

Rosenboro faces a felony robbery charge and was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Linda Williams. He's in York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 before Williams.

There were no court records listed for Chamorro as of Friday afternoon.

Rosenboro, Chamorro and two other juveniles are accused of robbing four separate people at gunpoint in the downtown and eastside areas of York City.

The four juveniles were driving at about 4 a.m. April 19 in a stolen 2011 GMC to scout out people to rob, charging documents allege.

Police first arrested 16-year-old William Calderon, of the 600 block of Vander Avenue, in the stolen car, wearing some of the same clothing described from the robberies, charging documents say.

Calderon faces four counts of robbery and a felony count of receiving stolen property. He's also charged with misdemeanors of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

He was arraigned April 20 before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy and is in York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.

Some of the stolen items, along with an illegally possessed "ghost gun," which police believed was used to commit the crimes, were recovered, according to the release.

The robberies happened within about 30 minutes to people who were walking on the streets or getting into their vehicles early Monday morning, according to charging documents.

Rosenboro, Chamorro, Calderon and the fourth juvenile were caught on surveillance camera at some point during the robbery spree, according to charging documents.

Charges are also being brought against the fourth suspect who hasn't been arrested, according to the news release.