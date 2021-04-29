West York, Northern York County districts close schools due to COVID-19

West York Area and Northern York County school districts each closed one school for the rest of the week because of a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to their buildings.

Lincolnway Elementary in West York Area and Northern Elementary in Northern York County each closed Thursday and will reopen to students Monday. Each school recorded three COVID-19 cases within 14 days. It is not the first recent closure for either school.

Lincolnway Elementary last closed March 19 after recording four COVID-19 cases, while Northern Elementary's last closure was March 29 after recording two cases. West York Area School District also closed its high school on Tuesday because of COVID-19 cases and just reopened the school to students Thursday.

More:West York Area High School closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

More:Cedar Cliff High School closed for the week due to COVID-19

All other West York and Northern schools are open for in-person instruction. West York previously closed its middle school twice this month because of COVID-19 cases, but both closures were limited to the weekend so students did not miss class days.

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in counties with substantial virus transmission.

Another local school, Cedar Cliff High School in the West Shore School District, closed on Wednesday after recording six recent COVID-19 cases. The school will remain closed until Monday.