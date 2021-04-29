Police: Newberry Twp. woman tries to stab man for negative talk about 'how women act'

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly tried to stab a man in the neck with a kitchen knife after he said some negative things about "how women act."

Barbara Michelle Castro-Camacho, of the 900 block of Pines Road in Newberry Township, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanors of use or possession an offensive weapon and simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment.

Newberry Township Police were called to Castro-Camacho's residence about 10:40 p.m. Monday after she and a man fought to a point where "the interior of the house was wrecked," according to charging documents.

The argument started over some comments by the man, police said.

"Castro-Camacho became irate with him after he made a negative comment about how women act, while referring to (an) actress in a TV show," charging documents say.

Castro-Camacho allegedly grabbed a large metallic chrome butcher knife and tried to stab him in the neck after he had grabbed her by the neck, according to the documents.

More:Woman's children accused of stabbing mom's boyfriend as couple fought

More:Police: Woman hit ex-boyfriend twice with car in Dover Twp.

More:Fairview Police: Woman fought off attacker, called 911

"She then indicated that (he) grabbed her and pinched her boob at which time she threw the knife and grabbed a 'crow bar' which was a metal pole from a TV stand, and attempted to strike (him)," charging documents allege.

She missed and smashed an oven door instead, which left glass shattered all over the house, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho told police the man attacked her first and that her actions were in self defense, according to charging documents.

The man had multiple cuts and lacerations all over his body, including his neck area, and he was bleeding from his hand, police said.

The man didn't cooperate with officers and didn't go into details about how he got his injuries other than Castro-Camacho did it, according to charging documents.

Police found the knife in question in the sink as well as a black stake lying on the ground, according to charging documents.

Castro-Camacho was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode and is free on a $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 5 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.