High wind watch on Friday in York County

A high wind watch will be in effect from Friday afternoon through late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service at State College.

York County could be blown away by northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible, according to the NWS.

The watch is for Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the weather service said.

Thursday's forecast shows showers are likely, with some severe thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m., according to NWS. Skies are cloudy, with a high near 79.