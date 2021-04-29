Call about confused elderly man leads Newberry Twp. Police to missing N.J. couple

An investigation into a confused elderly couple at a Rutter's Farm Store led Newberry Township Police to discovering the pair were in fact missing from New Jersey.

An officer went to check on the 94- and 96-year-old couple around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Rutter's, located at 2215 Old Trail Road, after receiving a report of a confused man, according to police.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the couple, who said they resided in New Jersey, police said.

Family members of the couple had noticed they were missing and contacted local police in New Jersey. The pair had not been entered into the national database yet, police said.

"After following up with multiple information sources, including the local police department in New Jersey, it was discovered that the elderly couple was in fact missing," according to a news release.

The Newberry Township officer coordinated with the family for the couple's return home, police said.

