Police: Woman punched another woman in Springettsbury Twp. parking lot road rage

A Winterstown woman is facing an assault charge after she confronted another woman for driving in the wrong direction in a parking lot, according to charging documents.

Michelle Ann Conaway, 41, of the 1100 block of Winterstown Road, faces a misdemeanor simple assault charge after she allegedly punched another woman about 10 times during a parking lot road rage incident.

Conway hadn't been arraigned as of Wednesday.

Springettsbury Township Police responded about 7:20 a.m. April 12 to a parking lot in the 600 block of Memory Lane for an assault report.

A woman was driving her Chevrolet Malibu in the parking lot of her place of employment when she passed Conaway's Infinity sedan coming in the opposite direction, police said.

Conaway was upset that the driver "was not driving as the arrows recommend" and "exhibited her frustration through hand gestures," court documents say.

Conaway drove to where the Chevrolet eventually parked and "began tapping on the window," according to charging documents.

"(The woman) advised that she attempted to ignore Conaway for as long as possible, however she needed to clock-in for work. (She) gathered her belongings and unlocked the door to step out," charging documents state. "At this time, Conaway pulled the driver door open and confronted (her) about her driving actions."

An argument and altercation followed, with Conaway punching the woman repeatedly in the face, according to charging documents.

Conaway told police the altercation happened after the woman threw a coffee cup at her. Conaway said she had seen this same car drive the wrong direction in the parking lot two other times and decided to confront the driver that morning when it happened again, according to charging documents.

A witness, who was sitting in his car parked beside the Chevrolet when the altercation happened, said he saw the whole thing, according to charging documents.

He said he saw a woman open the driver's door of the Chevrolet and begin throwing punches, according to charging documents.

"(He) advised that he did not get involved because it was too early in the morning," according to charging documents.