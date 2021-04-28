Police: 3 injured in two shootings Tuesday evening in York City

Three men were wounded during two shootings that happened simultaneously Tuesday evening in York City, according to police.

Those followed a separate shooting Tuesday morning in the city, police said.

A 19-year-old and a 21-year-old suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening in a shooting about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Heiges Avenue, according to a York City Police news release.

The men were taken to WellSpan York Hospital before police arrived, according to the release.

A 29-year-old man also suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a separate, simultaneous shooting Tuesday, according to police.

York City Police responded about 6 p.m. for a shots fired call in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to the release.

That man also was taken to the hospital before police arrived, the release says.

There were three shootings total that happened Tuesday, according to police.

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

He took himself to the hospital after he was shot about 10 a.m. in the 500 block of North Pershing, a York County 911 supervisor said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS.