Cedar Cliff High School closed for the week due to COVID-19

Cedar Cliff High School closed Wednesday after seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases linked to the building.

West Shore School District's COVID-19 dashboard shows the school has recorded six cases in the last 14 days. The school is closed for the rest of this week and will reopen to students Monday.

All other West Shore schools remain open, though most have recorded at least one recent COVID-19 case, according to the dashboard. The district's other high school, Red Land High School, has recorded five cases in the last 14 days.

West Shore has temporarily closed several schools throughout April due to COVID-19, including Red Mill Elementary and Fishing Creek Elementary. Highland Elementary and Rossmoyne Elementary also closed, but the district kept both closures within a weekend.

More:West York Area High School closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

More:Pa. Department of Education updates guidance to allow more in-person learning

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in counties with substantial virus transmission.

Another local school, West York Area High School, closed Tuesday after recording four recent COVID-19 cases. The building will reopen to students Thursday.