Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kali Arevalo and Colton Peiffer: of York, April 25, twins, a son and a daughter.

Jessica (Crumbie) and David Wiley: of York, April 25, a daughter.

Sarah Grissinger and Jay Beckman: of Spring Grove, April 25, a daughter.

Josephine (Swisher) and Gary Hoff, Jr.: of Dover, April 26, a son.