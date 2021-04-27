York County food inspections: Walmart that had rodent problem passes follow up inspection
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 20 to April 27:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected April 22, 2021
AMERICAN LEGION POST 974, FAIRVIEW TWP
Inspected April 21, 2021
FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON YORK PA, MANCHESTER TWP
RUTTER'S #18, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
TASTE OF PATAGONIA, PENN TWP
WAL-MART SUPERCENTER #2205, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
WELLSPAN HEART & VASCULAR CENTER (HEALTHY HEART CAFE), YORK TWP
YORK CANCER CENTER(SUNSHINE CORNER CAFE), YORK TWP
Inspected April 20, 2021
DOLLAR GENERAL #2811, YORK TWP
DOMINOS, YORK TWP
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS, YORK TWP
JANINA'S FINE DESSERTS, YORK TWP
MCDONALD`S #22107, DOVER TWP
R A CONCESSIONS CC MFF 4, WARRINGTON TWP
ROUTE 74 RESTAURANT, DOVER TWP
ROYAL FARMS #122, YORK TWP