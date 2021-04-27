York County Coroner: One dead after Tuesday crash in Hellam Twp.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed that one person died following a crash early Tuesday morning in Hellam Township

Firefighters and EMS responded to the crash about 2:50 a.m. at Yorkana Road and Valley Acres Road, according to York County 911.

The coroner's office responded to an area hospital after the crash, Gay said, and more information will be released around noon.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

