Police: 26-year-old shot multiple times Tuesday morning in York City

A 26-year-old man took himself to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday morning in York City, a York County 911 supervisor said.

York City Police responded about 10 a.m. to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue for a shooting, according to a department news release.

"While on scene, officers were informed that a 26-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle," the release state.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, according to the release.

A Nissan Altima that was parked in front of Lee’s Food Market had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side.

York City Police has the area cordoned as of about 1 p.m. There is no threat to public safety, the supervisor said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.