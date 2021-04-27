NEWS

Police: 26-year-old shot multiple times Tuesday morning in York City

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue, according to York County 911. April 27, 2021.

A 26-year-old man took himself to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday morning in York City, a York County 911 supervisor said.

York City Police responded about 10 a.m. to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue for a shooting, according to a department news release. 

"While on scene, officers were informed that a 26-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital by a privately owned vehicle," the release state.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition, according to the release.

A Nissan Altima that was parked in front of Lee’s Food Market had multiple bullet holes on the driver’s side.

York City Police has the area cordoned as of about 1 p.m. There is no threat to public safety, the supervisor said. 

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234, submit a tip at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755-TIPS

This is breaking news. Check back for updates. 

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @howdyhoharper.