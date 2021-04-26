Births for Monday, April 26
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Megan and Ryan Scott: of York, April 21, a daughter.
Stefanie (Rapp) and Matthew Jordan: of Dallastown, April 21, a daughter.
Karlie Huber and Jesse Sidesinger: of York, April 21, a daughter.
Megan (Steinour) and Samuel Baum: of Wellsville, April 22, a daughter.
Jennifer (Yavor) and Chad Goodling: of Red Lion, April 22, a son.
Irena Vresk and Lawrence Scalera: of York, April 23, a son.
Lauren and Thomas Blake: of Spring Grove, April 23, a son.
Kendra (Kitts) and Adam Kohr: of York, April 23, a son.