York City Police: Youths robbed four different people at gunpoint in half-hour spree

At least one York City teen has been arrested after he allegedly went on a robbery spree with three other juveniles in a stolen car on Monday.

William Calderon, 16, faces four counts of robbery and a felony count of receiving stolen property. He's also charged with misdemeanors of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Calderon, of the 600 block of Vander Avenue, was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy and is in York County Prison on $75,000 bail. York County Prison personnel said he has been charged as an adult.

Calderon is accused of robbing four separate people at gunpoint with three accomplices in the downtown and eastside areas of York City near his residence.

The robberies happened in about 30 minutes to people who were walking on the streets or getting into their vehicles early Monday morning, according to charging documents.

The teen, two male juveniles and an another person were driving about 4 a.m. Monday in a stolen 2011 GMC to scout out people to rob, charging documents allege.

The suspects approached their first victim about 4:10 a.m. in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue as he was preparing to go to work in his truck, police said.

"Two of the males exited the vehicle and pointed a gun into the chest of the victim," charging documents state. They said "what you got on you" and took his wallet before fleeing in the SUV, according to charging documents.

They found the second victim walking down the street in the 200 block of West Market Street at about 4:20 a.m., according to charging documents.

The four approached the person from behind and "one of the suspects pointed a multicolored semi-automatic pistol at the victim," charging documents say, as he gave them his valuables.

Calderon and the three then robbed another person, who was also walking on the sidewalk, at gunpoint about 4:30 a.m. in 800 block of Glen Place, according to charging documents. All four got back into the car and drove away, police said.

Finally, at about 4:40 a.m., the four robbed a fourth person, who was walking toward Sherman Street and Wallace Street, according to charging documents.

They pointed a gun to the back of the person's head as one of them said, "We're going to empty your pockets," according to charging documents.

Police found Calderon the next day in the stolen car, wearing some of the same clothing from the robberies, charging documents say. He and the other three were caught on surveillance camera at some point during the robbery spree, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing his scheduled May 4 before District Judge Linda Williams.