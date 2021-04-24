Saturday update: Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 774 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

The county's case total also hit 43,372 an increase of 168 cases over the day prior. There have been 147,280 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,342,722 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 4,164 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,131,014 About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 45 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,983

As of Saturday, there were about 31.9 million COVID-19 cases and 571,200 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 145.7 million cases and 3 million deaths.