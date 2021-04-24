Lane restrictions planned on I-83 bridge spanning Route 851

There are overnight lane restrictions planned for the Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 851 in southern York County, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday.

The restrictions will be at the diverging diamond interchange project at Exit 4 in Shrewsbury Township, according to a news release.

Both north and south I-83 left lanes will be closed for two nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday and Tuesday April 27, weather permitting, so contractors can perform roadwork on the the bridge deck, PennDOT said. A traffic shift is also scheduled Tuesday night on Route 851 at the I-83 bridge.

Route 851 traffic, which currently is shifted to the south at the bridge, will be placed on the newly reconstructed lanes on the north side, PennDOT said, and the shift will be done under flagging from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The contractor will begin reconstructing the south lanes of Route 851 at the structure once the shift is completed, according to the release.

This section of I-83 averages more than 44,300 vehicles traveled daily, while Route 851's portion averages more than 16,000 vehicles, according to PennDOT.

"This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County," according to the release. "Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews."

The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration, according to the release.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange, the release state.