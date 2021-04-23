York City Police: 5-year-old girl stabbed by mother is released from hospital

The 5-year-old girl who was stabbed repeatedly by her mother in York City last week has been released from the hospital, according to police.

The child, who had been in critical condition at Hershey Penn State Children's Hospital, is expected to make a full recovery, York City police spokesperson Lt. Dan Lentz said on Friday.

Lentz said the girl was released to her grandmother, who was the person who took the child to the hospital following the stabbing April 14 in the first block of West Maple Street.

The girl's mother, Cierra Moniqy Allen, 30, remains in York County Prison without bail on charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault with extreme indifference, aggravated assault on a victim younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child. All are felonies.

Allen was denied bail because she "has mental issues,” according to court records, "and may be a danger to herself and others, including her children."

The girl suffered multiple puncture wounds to her abdomen and back and told York Hospital staff "her mom tried to kill her," charging documents state.

Her brother told police he watched his mother stab his sister repeatedly in her back and "guts" while the girl screamed for her mom to stop, but "mommy would not stop," charging documents allege.