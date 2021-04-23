Now you can walk into a York County Walmart get a COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine shots are now available at York County Walmart stores, the chain announced in a Thursday news release.

"Walmart is supporting its communities through vaccinations in its pharmacies for those age 18 and older with open appointments at York locations," the news release state. "Pharmacists are also vaccinating patients who walk into any store pharmacy without an appointment."

The Moderna vaccine will be administered and appointments for the second dose can be booked at the time of the initial vaccination, according to the release.

Appointment times are available seven days a week, but vary, based on vaccine availability, according to the release. Find a store and book an appointment on the Walmart website.