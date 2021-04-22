Susquehannock High School closed for the week due to COVID-19

Susquehannock High School is closed for the rest of this week after the building saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The school closed Wednesday and will reopen to students Monday, according to the Southern York County School District's website. The district's online COVID-19 dashboard shows the school has recorded seven cases that count toward a closure according to state guidance.

Several other local schools have closed this week due to COVID-19. Mount Wolf Elementary and Spring Forge Intermediate with the Northeastern School District also closed Wednesday, and York City and West Shore school districts each closed one school on Tuesday.

Last week, 13 local schools temporarily closed, not including a handful of schools that limited their COVID-19 closures to the weekend. The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in areas of substantial transmission. Last weekend, West York Area Middle School closed for the second weekend in a row, according to a West York Area School District announcement.

This is the second closure for Southern York County schools this month. Shrewsbury Elementary closed last week and reopened Monday after recording five COVID-19 cases in 14 days.