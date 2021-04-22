Police: Rite Aid employee steals more than $38K in lottery tickets in Jackson Twp.

A 29-year-old woman is facing felony theft charges after she allegedly stole more than $38,000 in lottery tickets while she was working at a Rite Aid in Jackson Township.

Danielle Elaine Miller, of the first block of Lawson Court, West Manchester Township, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property, which are felonies.

Miller was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Thomas J Reilly and released on her own recognizance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Reilly on June 4.

More:Police: Woman, girl escape being shot, man dies by suicide in East Hopewell Twp.

More:Police: Dillsburg-area man threatened girlfriend with machete

She used a key to access a lottery machine inside the store and was caught on camera taking the tickets, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Police responded about 4:40 p.m. Feb. 23 to a Rite Aid, located at 2067 N. Main St. in Jackson Township, after the store's asset protection department reported an employee had been stealing lottery tickets since July 2020, according to charging documents.

Miller is accused of stealing a total of $38,066.97 in lottery tickets and other store items, according to charging documents.