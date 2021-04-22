Local obituaries for Thursday, April 22
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Baumgardner, Irvin
Bowers, Ralph
Connell, Ann
Douglass, Jean
Dubbs, Richard
Dubbs, Richard
Finney, Bernice
Gekas, George
Griffin, Kenneth
Harris, Earl
Howell, Charles
Kottmyer, Cheryl
Leight, Norma
Lighty, Wanda
Lighty, Wanda
Lighty, Wanda
Manifold, E.
Markle, Harry
Moore, Marcie
Pierre, Jason
Saidi, Ben
Schrom, Steven
Shaffer, Donald
Smith, Meredith
Smith, Meredith
Smith, Meredith
Strathmeyer, George
Streavig, Michael
Wise, Constance