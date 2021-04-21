Police: Woman, girl escape being shot, man dies by suicide in East Hopewell Twp.

A woman and a girl escaped being shot by a man who eventually died by suicide earlier this month in East Hopewell Township, according to a state police news release.

James Moser, 60, died April 10 at his residence in the 9500 block of Church Road, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Pennsylvania State Police responded about 1:35 p.m. that day to Moser's home for a report of a man who had fired a handgun, according the release from police.

"The victim reported they were standing in the doorway entrance to the residence when (Moser) pointed the gun at her forehead," the release states. "She was able to push his arm away."

Moser fired the handgun, and the bullet struck the residence above the doorway, police said. A witness had arrived during the encounter and persuaded Moser to take no further actions, according to the release.

A 35-year-old woman, a 12-year-old girl and the witness were able to leave the home, according to the release.

A responding trooper heard two gunshots fired from within the residence when she arrived, the release says.

State police set up a perimeter and called in an emergency response team, which later found Moser dead inside his home, according to the release.

Moser was alone in the home, according to the release.

The relationship between the woman, the girl and Moser is unclear. This is an ongoing investigation, state police said.