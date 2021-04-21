Police: Nails painted black, placed to target police cars in Newberry Township

Over 80 nails were found intentionally placed Monday at an entrance of the Newberry Township municipal complex to damage tires on police vehicles, according to a news release.

The nails were thrown at the west entrance of the complex, located at 1905 Old Trail Road, and appeared to have been deliberately painted black to blend in with the pavement and avoid detection, the release state.

Officials believe the nails were intentionally put there to target the Newberry Township Police Department.

"The person(s) responsible for this cowardly act should recognize that their actions could delay help to someone who is in need of a police officer during an emergency," the release says.

This type of malicious mischief will not only delay police response time but also cause expensive damage to personal and township-owned vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Newberry Police Department at 717-938-2608 or Submit-A-Tip through the department's CrimeWatch page.