Northeastern School District closes two schools Wednesday due to COVID-19

Northeastern School District closed two of its schools for the rest of the week after each building recorded four COVID-19 cases within 14 days.

Spring Forge Intermediate and Mount Wolf Elementary will be closed Wednesday through Friday, with students completing online assignments until they return to the classroom Monday.

According to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, Northeastern's nine buildings have recorded a total of 21 cases in the last 14 days. Eight of those cases are linked to Orendorf Elementary, which closed last week and reopened Monday.

Two schools with the York City and West Shore school districts closed Tuesday for the rest of the week, adding to a growing trend of school closures across York County due to COVID-19. Just last week, 13 local schools temporarily closed, not including a handful of schools that limited their COVID-19 closures to the weekend.

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in areas of substantial transmission. Last weekend, West York Area Middle School closed for the second weekend in a row, according to a West York Area School District announcement.