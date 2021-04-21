Forecast: Storms Wednesday in York County, freezing temperatures overnight

York County and the rest of central Pennsylvania could feel sub-freezing temperatures Wednesday night as the National Weather Service issues a freeze warning ahead of the expected temperature drop.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, according the NWS.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS, with wind gusts as high as 34 mph.

Then, temperatures as low as 30 are expected overnight, according to the service.

"Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," the NWS said. "Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside."

Rural valley locations and sheltered areas will experience the coldest temperatures, according to the NWS.