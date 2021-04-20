York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 13 to March 20:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected April 15, 2021

THE CAFE AT OSS, YORK TWP

CVS #4215, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO

SHEETZ # 615, YORK TWP

SODEXO @ OSS, YORK TWP

SWEET WILLOWS CREAMERY, YORK TWP

WENDY'S #6451, WINDSOR TWP

Inspected April 14, 2021

APPLEBEE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

COLLINSVILLE DRIVE-IN, INC., CHANCEFORD TWP

HONG KONG CHEF VI, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

MAINE COURSE MOBILE (MFF 3), LOWER WINDSOR TWP

SAL'S PIZZA, DOVER TWP

SPRING GROVE MIDDLE SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP

MENGES MILLS MARKET L.L.C., HEIDELBERG TWP