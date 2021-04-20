York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 13 to March 20:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected April 15, 2021
THE CAFE AT OSS, YORK TWP
CVS #4215, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA, STEWARTSTOWN BORO
SHEETZ # 615, YORK TWP
SODEXO @ OSS, YORK TWP
SWEET WILLOWS CREAMERY, YORK TWP
WENDY'S #6451, WINDSOR TWP
Inspected April 14, 2021
APPLEBEE'S, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
COLLINSVILLE DRIVE-IN, INC., CHANCEFORD TWP
HONG KONG CHEF VI, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
MAINE COURSE MOBILE (MFF 3), LOWER WINDSOR TWP
SAL'S PIZZA, DOVER TWP
SPRING GROVE MIDDLE SCHOOL, JACKSON TWP
MENGES MILLS MARKET L.L.C., HEIDELBERG TWP