York City, West Shore school districts close schools for the week due to COVID-19

York City and West Shore school districts each closed one school for the rest of this week after recording a rise of COVID-19 cases linked to their buildings.

Hannah Penn K-8 in the York City School District closed Tuesday after recording eight COVID-19 cases between April 5 and Monday, according to the district's online dashboard. Red Mill Elementary in the West Shore School District also closed Tuesday after recording seven cases in the last 14 days, according to its online dashboard. Both schools are scheduled to reopen Monday.

School closures due to COVID-19 have increased this month across York County. Just last week, 13 local schools temporarily closed, not including a handful of schools that limited their COVID-19 closures to within the weekend.

The state Department of Education recently relaxed safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in areas of substantial transmission. Last weekend, West York Area Middle School closed for the second weekend in a row, according to a West York Area School District announcement.

The last school closure for the West Shore School District was on Friday, when the district closed Fishing Creek Elementary after recording two recent COVID-19 cases. The school reopened to students Monday.

The last time the York City School District closed schools was March 30, when the district closed all 10 of its schools for a week to complete a deep cleaning of each building