Police: Dillsburg-area man threatened girlfriend with machete

A Franklin Township man is facing charges after he allegedly terrorized his girlfriend for hours and threatened her with a machete.

Shawn M Dellinger, 33, of the 100 block of Glenwood Road, is charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault, both misdemeanors, and a summary offense of harassment.

Dellinger was arraigned April 13 before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas and released on $25,000 unsecured bail — meaning he didn’t have to post cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court hearings.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 9:30 a.m. April 13 to Dellinger's residence for a report of a man with machete, according to charging documents.

Dellinger had been arguing with his girlfriend since 3 a.m. that morning, with each party accusing the other of throwing things and possessing the machete, the documents say.

Police noticed scratches on Dellinger's face, nose and chest, while the woman had a large bump and cut on her forehead as well as redness around her right eye and cheek, according to the criminal complaint.

"She also showed me her right hand which was badly bruised," charging documents state. "She explained that he would not allow her to leave her bedroom and when she would try to open the door, he would slam it on her hand."

The woman told police Dellinger was "performing stabbing motions with the machete" at her and threatened to hurt her with it, police said.

She eventually left by climbing out of a bedroom window and asked someone to call for help, according to police.

Dellinger talked to police outside his residence and refused medical treatment. The woman was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officers found a "long machete" in the back of Dellinger's pickup truck, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 26 before Thomas.