Police: Man who stole, sold car trailer from Conewago Twp. business identified

Thanks to an anonymous tip, police have identified a York City man who allegedly stole a car hauler trailer and sold it to an unsuspecting buyer earlier this year.

Luis Angel Nieves-Soto, 38, will be charged with theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property, both are felonies.

Nieves-Soto allegedly also took another trailer worth $5,000 from the same establishment, according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

The $12,000 Kaufman trailer was taken Feb. 8 from the ADESA auction parking lot, located at 30 Industrial Road in Conewago Township, police said.

An unsuspecting buyer in New Jersey had contacted state police there and reported that he unknowingly bought the stolen trailer via Facebook Marketplace, according to police.

Nieves-Soto hadn't been arraigned by Tuesday morning.