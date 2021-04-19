Coroner: York Township man dies in motorcycle crash on I-83

Staff report

A York Township man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 83, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Patrick Clafferty, 26, of the 700 block of Laura Lane, was driving his motorcycle north on I-83 past Exit 14, Leader Heights, just after 4 p.m, Sunday when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell off it, according to a report from the coroner's office.

Clafferty hit the median and came to rest in the roadway, the report said.

A second crash occurred involving two tractor-trailers and two SUVs occurred within seconds, and Clafferty was struck while lying on the roadway, the coroner said.

More:Coroner: Man found dead under bridge in York City

Ultimately, Clafferty's motorcycle came to rest between the two SUVs and Clafferty was caught underneath one of the SUVs. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:10 p.m., the coroner reported.

Clafferty, who was wearing a helmet, died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's report. There will be no autopsy.

I-83 was closed for hours after the crash, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.