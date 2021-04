Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Dawn and Ryan Foster: of York, April 14, a son.

Megan (Berkheimer) and Christopher Dorsey: of Dover, April 15, a son.

Rachel (Dierking) and Chris Poborsky: of York, April 15, a son.

Jennifer (Robinson) and Timothy deFontes: of Fawn Grove, April 15, a son.

Alisha (Albright) Jenkins and Daniel Valdivia Hernandez: of New Cumberland, April 16, a son.

Emily (O'Holla) and Tristan Zelinka: of Manchester, April 16, a son.