Coroner called to scene of crash on I-83; interstate closed to traffic

Staff report

The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 on Sunday, according to the York County 911 media log.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Sunday on I-83 northbound, between the South Queen Street exit and the South George Street exit, according to the log.

All northbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Leader Heights Road and South George Street, according to 511PA.com, which is run by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The highway remained closed after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

