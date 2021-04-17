York Suburban, West Shore, Dallastown close schools due to COVID-19

Three more local school districts closed schools for the rest of the week after an influx of COVID-19 cases.

York Suburban School District closed its middle school Friday after recording four new cases, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Fishing Creek Elementary with the West Shore School District also closed Friday after recording two recent cases.

The Dallastown Area School District closed its middle school and high school on Thursday. The schools, which are located in one building, recorded 13 recent COVID-19 cases between them as of Wednesday.

All four schools are scheduled to reopen Monday. The closures end a week that was heavy with school closures across York County. Just this week, 13 local schools temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19.

The closures come in the wake of state officials relaxing safety guidelines for schools, shortening the recommended closure period to as little as two days for buildings in areas of substantial transmission.

This is the second closure in less than a week for Fishing Creek Elementary. The school's previous closure was limited to within last weekend due to the relaxed regulations, so students did not miss any days in class. West Shore's COVID-19 dashboard recorded two cases