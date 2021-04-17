Saturday update: One death, 210 COVID-19 new cases in York County

There were 210 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the total to 42,335 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There was one additional death reported, bringing the death toll to 762. There have been 144,798 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 4,281,312 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 1,103,616, an increase of 5,114 cases over the day prior. About 89% of patients have recovered. There were also 39 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 25,661.

As of Friday, there were about 31.5 million COVID-19 cases and over 566,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were about 140 million cases and over 3 million deaths.