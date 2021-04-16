A new program at York College will cover tuition for eligible York County students

Local students who might not be able to afford higher higher education could have their tuition covered at York College under a recently launched program.

The York County Promise program, starting this fall, will pay the tuition and fees for participating York County high school graduates from low-income families.

Danny Green, the college's vice president of enrollment management, said he expects 50 to 75 students to participate in the program's first year.

"We want to make sure that no one is inhibited from going to college," Green said.

Participating students must be from York County with at least a 3.3 GPA and come from a family with an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less, Green said. Additionally, this must be the first time the student has attended college, and they must be a full-time student who lives on campus each year.

In exchange, York College will pay each student's tuition and fees — which Green estimated to be more than $22,000 annually — for four years. The students are responsible for paying other expenses, like room and board, but Green said to be accepted in the program the students also must be eligible to receive state and federal financial aid that can cover the remaining costs.

In addition to having their tuition and fees covered, Green said participating students will work together to support one another through their education. Students will also have the opportunity to work on campus, and receive help finding majors, he said.

York College officials hope the program's students will eventually contribute to the county's economic development, Green said.

"It's an investment, really, in our own area," he added.

The deadline to apply for the program in the fall is June 15. Applicants can submit an online application through York College's website.