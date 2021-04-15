South Eastern Middle School closed for the week due to COVID-19

The South Eastern School District closed its middle school Thursday, making it the second school the district closed this week due to COVID-19.

District officials announced the closure Wednesday, after South Eastern Middle School recorded four COVID-19 cases within 14 days, according to the district's online dashboard. The school will reopen to students Monday.

South Eastern also closed Fawn Area Elementary Wednesday after the school recorded four cases in 14 days. The building will also reopen Monday.

At least 10 York County schools have closed this week due to COVID-19, including the two South Eastern closures. On Wednesday five local school districts closed a school after seeing a rise in cases.

The closures come in the wake of the state Department of Education relaxing COVID-19 guidelines for schools in the hope of allowing more in-person instruction, though all York County school districts were already open for full in-person learning or hybrid learning.

The new state guidelines shortened the required closure period to as little as two days for school districts in counties with substantial transmission.