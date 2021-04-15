Mother stabs 5-year-old daughter, York City Police say

A woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stabbing her 5-year-old daughter, York City Police said.

Cierra Moniqy Allen, 30, faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault with extreme indifference, aggravated assault on a victim younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child. All are felonies.

The girl was airlifted to Hershey’s Children Hospital, where she is in critical condition, according to a York City Police news release.

Allen is in York County Prison without bail. She was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

York City Police responded about 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday to WellSpan York Hospital for a child who was taken in for stab wounds, according to a department news release.

"Our Department would like to ask you to join us in prayer as we plead for the strength and recovery of that Beautiful little Girl," Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said in the release.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

