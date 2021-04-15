Conewago Township man killed in crash on I-83

A 54-year-old Conewago Township man died in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 83 in Manchester Township.

Brian Miller, of the first block of Stone Creek Drive, died at 2:44 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital from blunt force trauma, according to a release from the York County Coroner's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened when Miller was exiting I-83 south near mile marker 23, the news release states.

He re-entered the highway, crossing both lanes of traffic and struck the center barriers before his vehicle crossed both lanes again and hit an embankment, according to the release.

Miller wasn't wearing a seatbelt and state police are investigating, the coroner's office stated. The manner of death is accidental, and there will be no autopsy.